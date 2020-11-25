Xebec Announces Grant of Restricted Stock Units

MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSXV: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions, announced today that it has granted restricted stock units (“RSUs”) under the Corporation’s Stock Incentive Compensation Plan.

A total of 9,000 RSUs were granted to an officer of the company upon hiring on October 5th, 2020 as per their Employment Contract with Xebec. The RSUs are payable in common shares of Xebec and will be vested in three equal installments of 3,000 over three years, after the date of the grant.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information:

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Brandon Chow, Investor Relations Manager

[email protected]

+1 450.979.8700 ext 5762