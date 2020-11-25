iCAD Announces Promising Clinical Data to be Presented on Treatment of Early-Stage Breast and Gynecological Cancers at ESTRO 2020 Online Congress

NASHUA, N.H., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. ( ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that researchers from Miguel Servet University Hospital in Zaragoza, Spain, will present new data from three clinical studies supporting the efficacy of the expanded Xoft® Axxent® Electronic Brachytherapy (eBx®) System® for the treatment of early-stage breast and endometrial cancers during the European Society for Radiotherapy & Oncology (ESTRO) 2020 meeting held virtually November 28 through December 1.



The Company will highlight the latest technology for the expanded Xoft platform, including its full suite of applicators for existing and emerging applications in the virtual Xoft booth.

“We’re thrilled to have new clinical evidence presented at ESTRO 2020 to further demonstrate the value of the Xoft System for the treatment of early-stage breast and gynecological cancers,” said Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO of iCAD. “In particular, we are encouraged by the results indicating that our GYN eBx application is a feasible alternative to high dose rate (HDR) brachytherapy with radioactive Iridium 192, providing the same clinical benefits, yet with a marked reduction in radiation exposure to nearby organs at risk.

“Two other posters evaluating Xoft IORT pave the way for future research to fine-tune individual patient treatment plans,” continued Klein. “These data complement our growing body of research supporting Xoft’s advanced, multi-platform system for the efficient and targeted treatment of multiple cancer types.”

Clinicians from Hospital Universitario Miguel Servet first adopted the technology in 2015. Since that time, they have treated more than 600 early-stage breast cancer patients and 150 gynecological cancer patients with the Xoft IORT System. Information and a summary of the research being presented during the ESTRO 2020 Program are listed below:

PO-1144 : “Adjuvant E lectronic B rachytherapy for P atients with E ndometrial C ancer , ” presented by María Cerrolaza, MD, Miguel Servet University Hospital. This study analyzed 193 patients from 2015 to 2019, where one group was treated with Xoft eBx combined with external radiation and one group was treated with Xoft eBx. Researchers established that electronic brachytherapy for endometrial cancer as a feasible alternative to HDR brachytherapy, equal in effectiveness to Iridium 192, with long-term benefits for patients., Xoft eBx provided the same dosimetric coverage in the area of treatment as traditional brachytherapy with a marked reduction in dosage to organs at risk.





“Traditionally, HDR intracavitary brachytherapy using Iridium 192 seeds has been used for patients with endometrial cancer, but the recent development of electronic brachytherapy based on a miniaturized X-ray source has important advantages over HDR,” said Martin Tejedor, MD PhD, Chairman of Aragon Radiation Oncology Multihospital Clinical Unit (UCMORA). “The ability to precisely target cancer cells while preserving surrounding healthy tissue has significantly improved patient outcomes. Our study found long-term advantages with Xoft eBx, providing the same benefits as traditional methods with a reduction in radiation toxicity to at-risk organs.”

The Xoft system is FDA-cleared and CE-marked for the treatment of cancer anywhere in the body including early stage breast cancer, gynecological cancers and non-melanoma skin cancer. Emerging applications include prostate, colorectal and brain cancers. Treatment with Xoft IORT is accelerating treatment times and minimizing COVID-19 exposure to patients and clinicians.

Last month, new research supporting the Xoft System for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) was presented at the European Association of Neurosurgical Societies (EANS) Virtual Congress by Alexey Gaytan, MD, PhD, a neurosurgeon at the European Medical Center (EMC) in Moscow, Russia. The latest results demonstrate significant improvement in overall survival (OS) and local progression-free survival (locPFS) in patients with recurrent GBM treated with Xoft Intraoperative Radiotherapy (IORT) versus patients treated with external beam radiation therapy (EBRT) and systemic therapy.

The study, under the guidance of Lead Investigator, Alexey Krivoshapkin, MD, PhD, a neurosurgeon at the EMC, involves 28 patients with recurrent GBM who were treated between August 2016 and June 2019. All patients underwent maximal safe resection. Researchers concluded that IORT of recurrent GBM is feasible and provides encouraging local progression-free and overall survival, with a manageable toxicity profile, and that further clinical trials are warranted.

As of May 2020, 5 patients from the IORT group were still alive, whereas none of the patients in the EBRT group survived. Our earlier release of January survival data included 7 patients surviving as of mid-December 2019. The survival of patients in the IORT group ranged from 16 – 59 months after the initial GBM diagnosis. As previously disclosed, the EBRT group survival ranged from 5.5 – 38.5 months after initial GBM diagnosis.

iCAD recently assembled a panel of experts to expand research on Xoft Brain IORT to multiple leading cancer centers worldwide. The Company is also exploring other emerging applications for the Xoft System, including the treatment of early-stage rectal tumors.

