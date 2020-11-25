Enthusiast Gaming's Online Gaming Festival, EGLX, Watched By Over 12 Million Fans

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX)( ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV), the largest gaming platform in North America, connecting with over 300 million gamers monthly worldwide, recently concluded its Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience 2020 (“EGLX 2020”), a fusion of video games, esports, music, fashion, and lifestyle content and events. Supported by key sponsors, including SpiderTech, G FUEL and TikTok, the virtual event featured world premieres, unique performances and thrilling competitions - all live streamed to millions across the globe.



Entering its fifth year - the four-day free event was live streamed on eglx.com and on the Company’s main Twitch channel: LG Loyal at twitch.tv/lgloyal. With a main broadcast centre in Toronto, multiple feeds were simultaneously streamed from all over the world in real-time, from as far away as Australia. The Toronto production and control centre hosted three cameras on-site and LED-lit walls and lighting were used to further enhance the viewer experience. Altogether, the digital event drew over 12 million viewers, totaling 53 hours of live streamed content during the event.

In addition to performances by musicians ZHU and Goldlink , and appearances from NFL Stars Richard Sherman and Darius Slay , the event hosted a variety of announcements. Luminosity Gaming, Enthusiast Gaming’s esports organization, which counts 70 million fans, hosted the finale of its Rising Stars reality competition to find the next gaming superstar, which included more than a month of preliminary challenges and judging. With a panel featuring top Luminosity content creators Félix “ xQc ” Lengyel and Elliott “ Muselk ” Watkins, up-and-coming streamer, BabyCappah, was announced as the winner and was awarded a $100,000 Luminosity Gaming sponsorship. Fortnite pro Nicholas “Nick Eh 30” Amyoony was also signed to Luminosity Gaming’s roster where he will continue to create family-friendly content.

“We are tremendously proud of how much EGLX has grown over the past five years, from a small cottage event to a premium, tier 1 gaming and esports fan experience. We look forward to continuing to create new and unique content experiences for our fans like Rising Stars and Gamers Got Talent, that consistently attract new sponsors and create additional content distribution opportunities on other platforms,” shared Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “EGLX, which has traditionally been a live, in-person event, pivoted this year to a digital format. I could not be more pleased with the finished product that drew an audience of over 12 million. During a time when we are all physically separated - gaming has a unique advantage in its online communities that have existed for years, and we want to continue building on them through events like EGLX where they can all come together.”

Additional event highlights included:

The Escapist Magazine’s Games Showcase

Gamers Got Talent with guest judges, Anomaly, Justin Guarini, runner-up on the first season of American Idol and hosted by Corey Mandell and Dreezy

SlayVS, NFL star Darius Slay joined fellow NFL players Richard Sherman and the Griffin Twins and American Rap Artist Goldlink to play a friendly game of Call of Duty Warzone

Call of Duty Tournament hosted by RockyNoHands

The Sims Resource LIVE featuring designs by Louise Goldin and hosted by Sims content creator and streamer, Deligracy

Pocket Gamer Launchpad, celebrating new, upcoming or updated iOS and Android games

