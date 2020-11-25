  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
REMINDER/Media Advisory: BRP to Present its Third Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2021

November 25, 2020 | About: DOOO +0.08%

VALCOURT, Quebec, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO; DOOO) will hold its third quarter FY2021 financial results conference call on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

José Boisjoli, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sébastien Martel, Chief Financial Officer, will present the results of the third quarter of FY2021 and address questions from analysts on a conference call at 9 a.m. (EST).

Third Quarter FY2021 Results
The press release will be distributed on Canadian and American newswires on Wednesday, November 25, at approximately 6 a.m. (EST).

For investors and analysts:

Telephone514-392-0235 or
1-800-564-3880 (toll-free in North America)
Event code: 4344421
Click here for international dial-in numbers
WebcastClick here to access the webcast

Business media are allowed to join the call but will not be permitted to ask questions. This webcast will also be live on the Internet here and accessible to media and interested participants. An archived recording will be available here two hours after the event for 30 days following the original broadcast.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer and Savage boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6.1 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made up of approximately 12,600 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com
@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer, Savage, Evinrude and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For media enquiries:For investor relations:
Elaine ArsenaultPhilippe Deschênes
Senior Advisor, Media RelationsInvestor Relations
Tel.: 514.238.3615Tel.: 450.532.6462
[email protected] [email protected]
