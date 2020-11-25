Jacobs Teams with Biomimicry 3.8 to Deliver Sustainable Designs with Nature in Mind

DALLAS, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:NYSE:J) has signed a strategic alliance teaming agreement with Biomimicry 3.8 (B3.8), a global consulting and innovation firm specializing in nature-based solutions and nature-inspired designs. Biomimicry is an innovation methodology informed by 3.8 billion years of natural evolution and provides a unique platform for the development of sustainable and regenerative designs.

In response to increasing worldwide needs and client demands for greater positive development impacts, Jacobs has created a unique collaboration with B3.8 to offer Positive Performance, an assessment and innovation methodology created by B3.8 to help corporate clients develop and integrate regenerative best practices, thereby improving the health and wellbeing of ecosystems and the communities who depend on them.

This methodology helps engineers, architects, landscape architects and planners to understand, emulate and facilitate ecosystem services – the multi-faceted benefits that natural ecosystems provide to humanity (such as air quality, carbon sequestration, water cycle management, aesthetics, and renewable energy), in order to deliver health and wellness benefits through their designs.

"The natural world offers us an endless source of inspiring and novel ways to reimagine how we solve pressing challenges to help our clients achieve next-level sustainability performance," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Global Market Leader for the Built Environment Monte Wilson. "We have to learn to think differently to solve the complex problems we increasingly face globally, and this agreement with B3.8 reflects Jacobs' commitment to sustainability and innovation in our cities and communities around the world."

Jacobs and B3.8 are now engaged on projects with Ford Motor Company and University of California at Davis Healthcare.

Janine Benyus, B3.8 co-founder and Time Magazine's Hero for the Planet Award winner, said "Delivering on this level of sustainability vision requires bold partnerships, which is why it's so exciting to see B3.8 's first-to-market Positive Performance methodology paired with Jacobs' first-in-class implementation."

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

