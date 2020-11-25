Clover Health Releases Nov 20 Analyst Day Recording, Announces That The Company Has Applied to List the Combined Company's Common Stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market Under the Proposed Trading Symbol "CLOV"

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clover Health Investments, Corp., an innovative technology company improving health outcomes for America's seniors, today announced it has released the full recording of the company's analyst day presentation which was held on Friday, November 20, 2020.

In October, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE: IPOC) a special purpose acquisition company, announced a business combination to bring Clover Health to the public markets. Today Clover Health also announced that Social Capital has applied to list the newly combined company's Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market following the closing under the proposed ticker symbol, CLOV.

To learn more about the transaction, visit Clover Health's investor page at: www.cloverhealth.com/investors

About Clover Health

Clover Health is a healthcare technology company with a deeply-rooted mission of helping its members live their healthiest lives. Clover uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure, and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. As a company whose business goals fully align with its members' health needs, Clover works with members and their doctors to become a valued partner. This trust is built by proactively identifying at-risk individuals and teaming up with physicians to accelerate care coordination and simultaneously improve health outcomes and reduce avoidable costs. Clover has offices in San Francisco, Jersey City, Nashville, and Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.CloverHealth.com .

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the proposed transaction between Clover Health Investments, Corp. (" Clover ") and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (" SCH "). These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of SCH's securities, (ii) the risk that the transaction may not be completed by SCH's business combination deadline and the potential failure to obtain an extension of the business combination deadline if sought by SCH, (iii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the transaction, including the adoption of the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the " Merger Agreement "), dated as of October 5, 2020, by and among SCH, Asclepius Merger Sub Inc. and Clover, by the shareholders of SCH, the satisfaction of the minimum trust account amount following redemptions by SCH's public shareholders and the receipt of certain governmental and regulatory approvals, (iv) the lack of a third party valuation in determining whether or not to pursue the proposed transaction, (v) the inability to complete the PIPE investment in connection with the transaction, (vi) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, (vii) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on Clover's business relationships, operating results and business generally, (viii) risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations of Clover and potential difficulties in Clover employee retention as a result of the transaction, (ix) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Clover or against SCH related to the Merger Agreement or the transaction, (x) the ability to maintain the listing of SCH's securities on a national securities exchange, (xi) the price of SCH's securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which SCH plans to operate or Clover operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting SCH's or Clover's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (xii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the proposed transaction, and identify and realize additional opportunities, and (xiii) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive healthcare industry. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of SCH's registration on Form S-1 (File No. 333-236776), the registration statement on Form S-4 discussed below and other documents filed by SCH from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC "). These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Clover and SCH assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Neither Clover nor SCH gives any assurance that either Clover or SCH or the combined company will achieve its expectations.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This document relates to a proposed transaction between Clover and SCH. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. In connection with the proposed transaction, SCH filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC on October 20, 2020, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC on November 20, 2020. SCH also will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. Before making any voting decision, investors and security holders of SCH are urged to read the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus included therein and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction as they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction.

Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by SCH through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

The documents filed by SCH with the SEC also may be obtained free of charge at SCH's website at http://www.socialcapitalhedosophiaholdings.com/docsc.html or upon written request to 317 University Ave, Suite 200, Palo Alto, California 94301.

Participants in Solicitation

SCH and Clover and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from SCH's shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Additional information regarding the interests of those persons and other persons who may be deemed participants in the proposed transaction may be obtained by reading the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction. You may obtain a free copy of these documents as described in the preceding paragraph.

