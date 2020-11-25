OTC Markets Group Welcomes Cosmos Holdings Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: COSM), an international pharmaceutical company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Cosmos Holdings Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "COSM." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Trading on the OTCQX is a key step in our growth plan to make Cosmos Holdings, Inc. a truly global company," said Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Holdings, Inc. "We believe the OTCQX Market will enhance our visibility to U.S. investors. We are confident trading on OTCQX will help us expand our shareholder base, broaden our exposure and increase our liquidity. This is a terrific day for the company, and I'm proud of our team for making this happen."

Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Cosmos Holdings Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices and an extensive, established EU distribution network. The company identifies, acquires, develops and commercializes products that improve patients' lives and outcomes. Cosmos Holdings has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece and Harlow, UK.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

