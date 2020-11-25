ChemPoint Selected as Distributor of DuPont Specialty Solutions Products in Mexico

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemPoint.com Inc. ("ChemPoint"), a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced today that DuPont has expanded its agreement with ChemPoint for the sales and distribution of DuPont's cellulosic and poly (ethylene oxide) offerings in industrial applications throughout Mexico.

The agreement will extend DuPont's footprint in Mexico's industrial market to meet the demand for cellulosic and poly (ethylene oxide) ingredients. DuPont and ChemPoint have an existing order, delivery, and service model, specifically designed to help meet customer needs in industrial applications for ETHOCEL™ ethylcellulose polymers, METHOCEL™ cellulose ethers, POLYOX™ water-soluble polymers, and WALOCEL™ CRT products. Univar Solutions and DuPont will work together to enhance the customer experience by providing a higher degree of service and support, driven by a dedicated technical marketing and sales team focused on DuPont's cellulosic and poly (ethylene oxide) offerings in industrial applications.

The industrial cellulosics team at ChemPoint acts as an integrated extension of DuPont to facilitate customer needs for market insights, product selection, technical assistance, order placement, and fulfillment. In addition, customers receive support from ChemPoint's customer service and supply chain professionals to help meet delivery times and provide high levels of service.

Rick Hoener, global managing director for ChemPoint, remarked, "Our goal in all regions is to enhance the customer's buying experience and provide a high degree of service for cellulosic and poly (ethylene oxide) product requirements. As an integrated extension of DuPont, ChemPoint offers a comprehensive product portfolio and is well situated to facilitate a customer's need for product grade optimization, technical support, order placement, and fulfillment of thickeners and film formers."

ChemPoint's technical expertise across multiple industry segments, understanding of customer needs, and marketing proficiency to reach new markets and applications, make it an ideal choice to support the growth of DuPont's Specialty Solutions. "DuPont is excited to expand our partnership with ChemPoint into Mexico. ChemPoint's unique business model helps enable us to quickly adapt to today's shifting needs. Thanks to their unique digital capabilities, we can reach customers faster and more efficiently, and support them in numerous applications," said Klairie Gounaridi, DuPont's Global Specialty Solutions commercial leader.

With the addition of these technologies, ChemPoint has expanded its portfolio for the market in Mexico. Hoener added, "We are pleased with this opportunity to further expand our relationship with DuPont. With the distribution, sales, and marketing of specialty solutions in Mexico, we can further simplify and enhance the customer experience by leveraging our digital marketing and sales approach."

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at UnivarSolutions.com.

About ChemPoint

ChemPoint.com Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. is a unique distribution business that provides marketing and sales services for specialty and fine chemicals in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company engages in exclusive product line relationships with premier manufacturers, providing tailored solutions to more than 80 supplier partners and over 200 product lines globally. For more information, visit ChemPoint.com.

About DuPont

DuPont is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety. More information can be found at www.dupont.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements relating to future events and our intentions, beliefs, expectations, and predictions for the future, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions. A detailed discussion of these factors and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include, among others: the ultimate geographic spread of the COVID-19 pandemic; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and our customers and suppliers; the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; other fluctuations in general economic conditions, particularly in industrial production and the demands of our customers; significant changes in the business strategies of producers or in the operations of our customers; increased competitive pressures, including as a result of competitor consolidation; significant changes in the pricing, demand and availability of chemicals; our levels of indebtedness, the restrictions imposed by our debt instruments, and our ability to obtain additional financing when needed; the broad spectrum of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; an inability to integrate the business and systems of companies we acquire, including of Nexeo Solutions, Inc., or to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; potential business disruptions and security breaches, including cybersecurity incidents; an inability to generate sufficient working capital; increases in transportation and fuel costs and changes in our relationship with third party providers; accidents, safety failures, environmental damage, product quality and liability issues and recalls; major or systemic delivery failures involving our distribution network or the products we carry; operational risks for which we may not be adequately insured; ongoing litigation and other legal and regulatory risks; challenges associated with international operations; exposure to interest rate and currency fluctuations; potential impairment of goodwill; liabilities associated with acquisitions, ventures and strategic investments; negative developments affecting our pension plans and multi-employer pensions; labor disruptions associated with the unionized portion of our workforce; and the other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events or results and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek, "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

