ImagineAR Signs Two Year Partnership Agreement with Real Sociedad of La Liga To Provide Interactive Augmented Reality Experiences for Fans

November 25, 2020 | About: OTCPK:IPNFF +10.56% XCNQ:IP +12.5% OTCPK:IPNFF +10.56%

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, Pa., Nov. 25, 2020

Real Sociedad is Second La Liga Team to Leverage Augmented Reality for Fan Activation & Engagement with ImagineAR

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, Pa., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) ("ImagineAR" or "Company") an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports teams, businesses and enterprises to instantly create their own AR mobile campaigns, is pleased to announce the signing of a two year revenue partnership agreement with Real Sociedad, two time La Liga Champion and currently first place in La Liga, to provide its Augmented Reality SDK Platform for fan activation and engagement. This agreement makes Real Sociedad the second La Liga team to incorporate ImagineAR SDK Augmented Reality for global fan activation and engagement.

Juan Iraola, Chief Innovation Officer at Real Sociedad and Sports Innovation Alliance, stated "We focus on integrating best-in-class technology and ImagineAR provides the most advanced Augmented Reality SDK fan engagement platform for mobile apps today. We are excited to launch immersive AR campaigns for Real Sociedad fans around the world starting in 2021."

Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of ImagineAR, stated "Juan Iraola is recognized as a global sports technology thought leader and we are excited to be working with Real Sociedad for the next two years delivering immersive fan engagement and sponsorship activation. We are very optimistic that this partnership will grow enormously in the next two years."

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum, a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

About ImagineAR

Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) has developed ImagineAR.com; an "AR-as-a-Service" platform for desktops that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds using ImagineAR. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage with videos,
information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content, all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The ImagineAR mobile app is available in the IOS and Android mobile app stores. The platform is available as a native mode SDK.

For more information or to explore working with ImagineAR, please email; [email protected] or visit www.imagineAR.com.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Alen Paul Silverrstieen
President & CEO
https://twitter.com/IPtechAR
https://www.facebook.com/imaginationparktechnologies
https://www.instagram.com/iptechar
https://www.linkedin.com/company/imagination-park-technologies-inc

We encourage you to do your own due diligence and ask your broker if ImagineAR Inc. (cse: IP) is suitable for your particular investment portfolio*.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release may include 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. The forward- looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by ImagineAR's management. Although ImagineAR believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward- looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because ImagineAR can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ImagineAR disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imaginear-signs-two-year-partnership-agreement-with-real-sociedad-of-la-liga-to-provide-interactive-augmented-reality-experiences-for-fans-301180543.html

SOURCE ImagineAR


