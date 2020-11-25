  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Protagonist Therapeutics to Present at the Virtual Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

November 25, 2020 | About: NAS:PTGX +0.82%

PR Newswire

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference taking place November 30 to December 3, 2020.

The presentation will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site until December 3, 2020, and will also be available November 30, 2020, by visiting the Investors section of the Protagonist Therapeutics website at http://investors.protagonist-inc.com/.

About Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that utilizes a proprietary technology platform to discover and develop novel peptide-based therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs and transform existing treatment paradigms for patients. The Company currently has three clinical-stage assets. PTG-300 is an injectable hepcidin mimetic in development for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders. PTG-200 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide in development for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, with Crohn's disease as the initial indication. In addition to PTG-200, two oral peptide interleukin-23 receptor antagonist candidates from a collaboration with Janssen Biotech, Inc., are in development and have been selected for advancement into clinical studies. PN-943 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin specific antagonist peptide in development for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, with ulcerative colitis as the initial targeted indication.

Protagonist is headquartered in Newark, California. For further information, please visit http://www.protagonist-inc.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protagonist-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-virtual-piper-sandler-32nd-annual-healthcare-conference-301180347.html

SOURCE Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.


