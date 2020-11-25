Lumen Technologies extends its NOL Rights Plan

DENVER, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies* (NYSE: LUMN) announced that it has extended the expiration date of its Amended and Restated Section 382 Rights Agreement (the "NOL Rights Plan") from Dec. 1, 2020, to Dec. 1, 2023, with the unanimous approval of its board of directors.

The company has extended its NOL Rights Plan through Dec. 1, 2023 to protect its federal net operating loss carryforwards of approximately $6.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2019, which, if available, can be used to reduce its future payments of U.S. federal income taxes.

The NOL Rights Plan was approved by the company's shareholders at its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders by approximately 90% of the votes cast. The company intends to submit the extension of the NOL Rights Plan for approval by the company's shareholders at its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. If shareholder approval is not obtained by Dec. 1, 2021, the NOL Rights Plan will terminate on such date.

Additional information about the extension will be contained in reports on Form 8-K and Form 8-A/A that the company plans to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

