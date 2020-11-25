  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Koppers Purchases Land from City of Rock Hill for Expansion

November 25, 2020 | About: NYSE:KOP +3.92%

Mayor Commends Corporate Commitment to Invest in Region

PR Newswire

ROCK HILL, S.C., Nov. 25, 2020

ROCK HILL, S.C., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Performance Chemicals Inc., today announced that it will increase its workforce and expand operations through the purchase of a city-owned tract of industrial land adjacent to its Rock Hill, South Carolina, facility.

Koppers Logo

Ultimately, the property will allow Koppers to enhance process efficiencies, hire more employees, and expand production capacity when fully developed and operational. In addition, the company anticipates being able to route and park trucks more safely onsite and further advance its environmental stewardship for the community.

The Koppers Rock Hill facility manufactures wood treatment chemicals that offer advanced protection against termite damage, rot and fungal decay, and are used in a variety of infrastructure-related industries.

"Koppers is proud to further our investment in our Rock Hill workforce and community," said Ida Luchey, Plant Manager. "This project will allow our company to continue delivering high-quality products to customers and at the same time, providing great career opportunities for our community."

"I'm pleased Koppers will use this land purchase to bring continued investment to Rock Hill, with additional job opportunities for our residents," said Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys. "Since 1984, when the City began establishing business parks in our community to pull itself up from the collapse of the Textile industry, the City has seen over $1 Billion dollars in investment and over 6,000 new jobs created. This new investment by Koppers allows us to continue our trajectory as a community and assists in transforming our state into the competitive marketplace it has become. Koppers expansion in Southway Industrial Park is further proof our business parks, and our people, continue to thrive."

Koppers worked closely with Gettys and key members of his team to complete the purchase. Proceeds from this sale will go directly to the City of Rock Hill.

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Including our joint ventures, we serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP." For more information, visit us on the Web: www.koppers.com.

For Information:

Jessica Franklin, Manager, Corporate Communications


412 227 2025


[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/koppers-purchases-land-from-city-of-rock-hill-for-expansion-301180227.html

SOURCE Koppers


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)