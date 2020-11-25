Koppers Purchases Land from City of Rock Hill for Expansion

ROCK HILL, S.C., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Performance Chemicals Inc., today announced that it will increase its workforce and expand operations through the purchase of a city-owned tract of industrial land adjacent to its Rock Hill, South Carolina, facility.

Ultimately, the property will allow Koppers to enhance process efficiencies, hire more employees, and expand production capacity when fully developed and operational. In addition, the company anticipates being able to route and park trucks more safely onsite and further advance its environmental stewardship for the community.

The Koppers Rock Hill facility manufactures wood treatment chemicals that offer advanced protection against termite damage, rot and fungal decay, and are used in a variety of infrastructure-related industries.

"Koppers is proud to further our investment in our Rock Hill workforce and community," said Ida Luchey, Plant Manager. "This project will allow our company to continue delivering high-quality products to customers and at the same time, providing great career opportunities for our community."

"I'm pleased Koppers will use this land purchase to bring continued investment to Rock Hill, with additional job opportunities for our residents," said Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys. "Since 1984, when the City began establishing business parks in our community to pull itself up from the collapse of the Textile industry, the City has seen over $1 Billion dollars in investment and over 6,000 new jobs created. This new investment by Koppers allows us to continue our trajectory as a community and assists in transforming our state into the competitive marketplace it has become. Koppers expansion in Southway Industrial Park is further proof our business parks, and our people, continue to thrive."

Koppers worked closely with Gettys and key members of his team to complete the purchase. Proceeds from this sale will go directly to the City of Rock Hill.

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Including our joint ventures, we serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP." For more information, visit us on the Web: www.koppers.com.

