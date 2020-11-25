  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Clarivate Pledges Support for the Women's Empowerment Principles

November 25, 2020 | About: NYSE:CCC -1.65%

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2020

Joins the almost 4,000 signatory companies that are part of supporting and advancing the Women's Empowerment Principles

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Clarivate Plc (NYSE:NYSE:CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, is now one of the 3,962+ signatory companies that are part of supporting and advancing the Women's Empowerment Principles.

(PRNewsfoto/Clarivate Analytics)

The Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) are a set of Principles offering guidance to businesses on how to promote gender equality and women's empowerment in the workplace, marketplace and community. Established by UN Global Compact and UN Women, the WEPs are informed by international labor and human rights standards and grounded in the recognition that businesses have a stake in, and a responsibility for, gender equality and women's empowerment.

Jerre Stead, Executive Chairman and CEO, Clarivate, said: "We are proud to make this commitment to sustainability, corporate responsibility and women's empowerment. We are on a bold mission to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems and we recognize that innovation begins from within. This commitment will help us have a lasting impact and build a sustainable company that takes diversity, equality and inclusion seriously."

WEPs are a primary vehicle for corporate delivery on gender equality dimensions of the 2030 agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. By joining the WEPs community, Clarivate is committing to this agenda and to work collaboratively in multi-stakeholder networks to foster business practices that empower women.

About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Clarivate Media Contact:

Sofia Nogués

Senior Manager, External Communications

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarivate-pledges-support-for-the-womens-empowerment-principles-301180415.html

SOURCE Clarivate Plc


