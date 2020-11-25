  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Irving Resources Inc to OTCQX

November 25, 2020 | About: OTCPK:OTCM +2.68% XCNQ:IRV +2.47% OTCPK:IRVRF +3.3% OTCPK:OTCM +2.68%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Irving Resources Inc (CSE: IRV; OTCQX: IRVRF), a junior exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Irving Resources Inc upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Irving Resources Inc begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "IRVRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Irving Resources is delighted to be able to increase our presence in the US market by joining the OTCQX Best Market. American investors now have ready access to invest in the most exciting gold exploration company operating in Japan", commented Akiko Levinson, CEO and a director of Irving.

Securities Law USA, PC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Irving Resources Inc
Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, a Project Venture Agreement with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC). JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

(PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-irving-resources-inc-to-otcqx-301179912.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.


