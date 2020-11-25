Co-diagnostics Inc (CODX) CEO Dwight H Egan Sold $1.4 million of Shares

CEO of Co-diagnostics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dwight H Egan (insider trades) sold 134,350 shares of CODX on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $10.55 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Co-Diagnostics Inc is a molecular diagnostics company that has developed, and intends to sell molecular diagnostic technology such as lab systems and manufacture and sell reagents used for tests. Co-Diagnostics Inc has a market cap of $298.523 million; its shares were traded at around $10.56 with a P/E ratio of 11.73 and P/S ratio of 6.45. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Co-Diagnostics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Dwight H Egan sold 134,350 shares of CODX stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $10.55. The price of the stock has increased by 0.09% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CODX, click here