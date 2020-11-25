  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Co-diagnostics Inc (CODX) CEO Dwight H Egan Sold $1.4 million of Shares

November 25, 2020 | About: CODX -1.52%

CEO of Co-diagnostics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dwight H Egan (insider trades) sold 134,350 shares of CODX on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $10.55 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Co-Diagnostics Inc is a molecular diagnostics company that has developed, and intends to sell molecular diagnostic technology such as lab systems and manufacture and sell reagents used for tests. Co-Diagnostics Inc has a market cap of $298.523 million; its shares were traded at around $10.56 with a P/E ratio of 11.73 and P/S ratio of 6.45. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Co-Diagnostics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Dwight H Egan sold 134,350 shares of CODX stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $10.55. The price of the stock has increased by 0.09% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CODX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)