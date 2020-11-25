ICE Endex Announces Results of European Gas Storage Auction for GasTerra

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, today announced the results of the ICE Endex gas storage auction held on November 25, 2020, on behalf of GasTerra.

On November 25, a total of 1,696,084 Standard Bundled Units (SBUs) for the contract period 2021/2022 were offered to the market and after five auction rounds, all SBUs were allocated. The outcome of the auction is an average weighted price per SBU of 3.35 EUR.

ICE Endex has successfully operated auctions for virtual gas storage services in the Netherlands since 2011, with auctions taking place twice a year.

Gas storage services are sold in the form of SBUs, which allow market participants to inject or withdraw gas from a virtual storage facility. An SBU has a capacity of 1,440 kWh and participants may withdraw between 0.6 and 1.0 kWh per hour and inject up to 0.3333 kWh per hour. The total annual gas storage space is almost 5 billion kWh of natural gas or 3,392,168 SBUs. The natural gas from this virtual storage is delivered at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF). TTF is the most liquid European natural gas benchmark, followed by ICE’s UK Natural Gas Futures.

Amid the liberalization of liquefied natural gas and the corresponding globalization of natural gas markets, TTF is evolving into a global natural gas benchmark. TTF Futures and Options volume is up more than 50% year over year, while Open Interest is up more than 20% year over year.

As a leading energy exchange in Continental Europe, ICE Endex provides transparent and widely accessible continental European markets for trading natural gas and power derivatives, gas balancing markets and gas storage services.

