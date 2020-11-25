  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Aquestive Therapeutics to Present at Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

November 25, 2020 | About: AQST +0.6%

WARREN, N.J., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. ( AQST), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that address patients’ unmet needs and solve therapeutic problems, announced today that the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Virtual 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference to be held December 1-3, 2020. Aquestive will host one-on-one investor meetings on December 2, 2020.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the "Events and Presentation" page of the Investors section of the Company's website. A replay of webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit investors.aquestive.com.

About Aquestive Therapeutics
Aquestive Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company that applies innovative technology to solve therapeutic problems and improve medicines for patients. The Company has commercialized one internally-developed proprietary product to date, Sympazan, has a commercial proprietary product pipeline focused on the treatment of diseases of the central nervous system, or CNS, and other unmet needs, and is developing orally administered complex molecules to provide alternatives to invasively administered standard of care therapies. The Company also collaborates with other pharmaceutical companies to bring new molecules to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies, like PharmFilm®, and has proven capabilities for drug development and commercialization.

