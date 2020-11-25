  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
MondelÄ“z International to Participate in Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on December 3

November 25, 2020 | About: MDLZ +0.09%

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) today announced that Dirk Van de Put, Chief Executive Officer and Luca Zaramella, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat session at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 3 pm ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at https://www.mondelezinternational.com/Investors. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's web site.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. ( MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2019 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contact:Tom Armitage (Media)Shep Dunlap (Investors)
+1 847 943 5678+1 847 943 5454
[email protected][email protected]
