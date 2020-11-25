  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) to Host Webcast of Presentation at Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference

November 25, 2020 | About: NYSE:PM -0.01%

Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) will host a live video webcast of the company’s remarks and question-and-answer session with Emmanuel Babeau, Chief Financial Officer, at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference at www.pmi.com/2020morganstanley on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be held in a virtual format and provide a live video of the entire PMI session.

Presentation slides will be available on the same site.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available at www.pmi.com/2020morganstanley until 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 31, 2020. The webcast can also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI’s free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. In addition, PMI ships a version of its IQOS Platform 1 device and its consumables to Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the U.S., where the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized their marketing as a modified risk tobacco product (MRTP), finding that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote the public health. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of September 30, 2020, PMI estimates that approximately 11.7 million adult smokers around the world have already stopped smoking and switched to PMI's heat-not-burn product, available for sale in 61 markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005718/en/


