Desktop Metal to Present at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference

Desktop Metal, a leader in mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions, announced today it will present at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference. Members of management will present Wednesday, December 2, at 3:50 p.m. ET. A webcast of the event will be available at the link [url="]HERE[/url].Desktop Metal has previously announced a merger agreement with Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TRNE),a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that would result in Desktop Metal becoming a publicly listed company.Trine Acquisition Corp is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For more information, visit [url="]www.trineacquisitioncorp.com[/url].Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with end-to-end 3D printing solutions. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make 3D printing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world’s 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum; named to MIT Technology Review’s list of 50 Smartest Companies; and recognized among the most important innovations in engineering in Popular Science’s “Best of What’s New.” For more information, visit [url="]www.desktopmetal.com[/url]​.This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the proposed transaction between Desktop Metal, Inc. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005594/en/