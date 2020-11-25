Tyler Technologies to Participate in December Virtual Investor Conferences

About Tyler Technologies, Inc

[url="]Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: TYL) will participate in two investor conferences during December 2020.Brian Miller, Tyler’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual TMT Summit on Wednesday, December 2, at 12:40 p.m. ET. He will also host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day.Miller will also host one-on-one meetings and participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 9, at 12:05 p.m. ET.A live webcast of each fireside discussion will be accessible at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.tylertech.com%2FPresentations[/url].Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at [url="]tylertech.com[/url].

