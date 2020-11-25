  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of September 30, 2020

November 25, 2020 | About: NYSE:PAI -0.39%


Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: PAI) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of September 30, 2020.

Current QPrevious QPrior Yr Q
September 30, 2020June 30, 2020September 30, 2019
Total Net Assets



$ 147,773,470



$ 145,574,451



$ 145,443,881

NAV Per Share of Common Stock (a)



$ 15.54



$ 15.31



$ 15.32

Market Price Per Share



$ 16.10



$ 14.97



$ 16.23

Premium / (Discount)



3.60%



(2.22)%



5.94%

Outstanding Shares



9,507,335



9,505,401



9,492,402

Total Net Investment Income (b)



$ 1,363,622



$ 1,329,719



$ 1,452,730

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (b)



$ 2,230,805



$ 15,671,445



$ 1,762,460

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (b)



$ 3,594,427



$ 17,001,164



$ 3,215,190

Earnings per Common Share Outstanding
Total Net Investment Income (b)



$ 0.14



$ 0.14



$ 0.15

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (b)



$ 0.23



$ 1.65



$ 0.19

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (b)



$ 0.37



$ 1.79



$ 0.34

Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (c)



$ (177,460)



$ (115,078)



$ 395,157

Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income
Per Share (c)



$ (0.02)



$ (0.01)



$ 0.04



Footnotes:



(a) NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above.


(b) For the quarter indicated.


(c) As of the period indicated above.



This financial data is unaudited.



The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at [url="]www.sec.gov[/url]. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.



On July 31, 2020, Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”) acquired Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”) in an all-cash transaction. As a result of the transaction, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, previously a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources.



Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. is a closed-end investment company that invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of debt securities. Its investment adviser is Western Asset Management Company; a subsidiary of Franklin Resources. Western Asset Management Company has managed the Fund since its inception in March 1973.



For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at [url="]www.lmcef.com[/url]. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.



Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.



Category: Financials



Source: Franklin Templeton

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005505/en/


