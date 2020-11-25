  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Oyster Point Pharma to Attend the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

November 25, 2020 | About: OYST -0.67%

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. ( OYST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020 and host investor meetings.

About Oyster Point Pharma
Oyster Point Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. Oyster Point Pharma’s lead product candidate, OC-01 nasal spray, a highly selective cholinergic agonist, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. OC-01 nasal spray’s novel mechanism of action re-establishes tear film homeostasis by activating the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway to stimulate the glands and cells responsible for natural tear film production, known as the lacrimal functional unit.

Investor Contact:
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(212) 915-2564
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Sheryl Seapy, W2O Group
(213) 262-9390
[email protected]

