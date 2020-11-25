Hyatt and R&F UK Announce Plans for Park Hyatt London River Thames at Nine Elms

[url="]Hyatt+Hotels+Corporation[/url] ( NYSE:NYSE:H ) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into management agreement with R&F UK for a new Hyatt-branded hotel in London. The 203-room Park Hyatt London River Thames is expected to open in 2022 and will be located within R&F UK’s Nine Elms development on the south bank of the river. The addition of the hotel to the U.K. market signifies Hyatt’s continued brand growth into Europe’s leading cities.

“The addition of the Park Hyatt brand to London is a key milestone for Hyatt,” said Felicity Black-Roberts, vice president of development Europe, Hyatt. “It has always been a priority to bring our luxury Park Hyatt brand back to London, so this is a fantastic opportunity for us. We are excited to continue and expand on Hyatt’s relationship with R&F by bringing this new exciting hotel to London.”Directly opposite Westminster, the Nine Elms area has recently undergone significant regeneration and become a popular residential district. The Park Hyatt hotel will be part of a new series of developments by R&F UK, consisting of eighteen buildings, which will include 2,300 high quality apartments, more than 120,000 square feet (11,150 square meters) of commercial space and numerous shops and restaurants, including One Thames City, an exclusive new riverside development comprising of premium residences, hotels, shops, park and restaurants, has been developed in conjunction with CC Land. Construction of the Nine Elms development is well under way and the schemes are expected to take shape over the next two years.R&F UK has assembled a world-leading design team for the development and new hotel, including Skidmore Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM), Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF) and Allies and Morrison, with landscape architects, Gillespies, leading on the Linear Park, and Super Potato curating interior design within the development.“We are delighted that Hyatt has identified R&F UK’s Nine Elms development as the best location in London for its Park Hyatt brand,” said Michael Purefoy, Global Brand Director of R&F UK. “The globally recognized Hyatt name is a valuable addition to the development and we’re pleased to share that this agreement further cements the strong relationship that we continue to enjoy with Hyatt properties across the world.”The Park Hyatt hotel will provide discerning global travelers with a refined and luxurious experience that unlocks unparalleled benefits from Nine Elms’ international focus, being located close to the new U.S. Embassy.A secure executive wing and exquisite event spaces will offer a carefully curated and personalized experience for business and government travelers. Guests will also be able to unwind in the signature Park Hyatt Living Room with its understated luxury touches and world-renowned artwork and design, and a large ballroom will also be a rare feature for London.For guests looking to explore, the hotel will serve as the perfect launchpad to discover everything the locale has to offer. The property’s nearby attractions will include local walking routes to stroll and explore Sloane Square and bustling Kings Road, the award-winning gallery, Tate Britain, the charming green expanse of 200-acre Battersea Park and the Kia Oval cricket ground.Further, by the time the hotel is set to open, the Northern Line London Underground extension is expected to be operational, with an entrance located within a few minutes’ walk of both hotels. The new line will connect Nine Elms with the city and West End in under 15 minutes.The new hotel at the Nine Elms development in London will boost Hyatt's brand footprint in the country, joining [url="]Hyatt+Regency+London+%26ndash%3B+The+Churchill[/url], [url="]Hyatt+Regency+Birmingham[/url], [url="]Hyatt+Regency+Manchester[/url] and [url="]Hyatt+House+Manchester[/url], [url="]Andaz+London+Liverpool+Street[/url], [url="]Hyatt+Place+London+Heathrow+Airport[/url], [url="]Hyatt+Place+West+London+Hayes[/url] and [url="]Great+Scotland+Yard+Hotel[/url]which is part of [url="]The+Unbound+Collection+by+Hyatt[/url] brand. Additional Hyatt-branded hotels under development in the U.K. include Hyatt Regency Edinburgh Marina, Hyatt Place London City East and Hyatt Centric Cambridge, all expected to open within the next two years.For more information about Park Hyatt hotels, please visit: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hyatt.com%2Fdevelopment%2Fourbrands%2Fparkhyatt[/url]Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, global travelers with a refined home-away-from-home. Guests of Park Hyatt hotels receive quietly confident and personalized service in an enriching environment. Located in several of the world's premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with understated luxury. Park Hyatt hotels feature well-appointed guestrooms, world-renowned artwork and design, rare and immersive culinary experiences, and signature restaurants featuring award-winning chefs. There are currently 45 Park Hyatt hotels in the following locations: Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Beaver Creek, Beijing, Buenos Aires, Busan, Canberra, Changbaishan, Carlsbad, Chennai, Chicago, Doha, Dubai, Guangzhou, Hamburg, Hangzhou, Hyderabad, Istanbul, Jeddah, Kyoto, Maldives, Mallorca, Melbourne, Mendoza, Milan, Moscow, New York, Ningbo, Niseko, Paris, Saigon, Sanya, Seoul, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Siem Reap, St. Kitts, Suzhou, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto (under renovation), Vienna, Washington, D.C., Zanzibar, and Zurich. For more information, please visit [url="]parkhyatt.com[/url]. Follow @ParkHyatt on [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]Instagram[/url], and tag photos with #LuxuryIsPersonal.Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 21 premier brands. As of September 30, 2020, the Company's portfolio included more than 950 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 67 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under theandbrand names, and operates the World of Hyattloyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visitFounded in 1994, Hong Kong-listed R&F Properties develops luxury and large-scale projects globally, including significant project sites in Nine Elms in London. It is a diversified property group with interests in China, Australia, the U.K., Malaysia and South Korea. With assets valued at approx. £26bn, R&F Properties has more than 18m sq m (GFA) currently under development and is the world’s largest luxury five-star hotel owner, operating over 30,000 rooms. With core values of integrity, responsibility, diligence and inclusivity, R&F Properties has developed more than 340 projects in 130 cities and regions across the world. For more information please visit: [url="]www.rfpropertiesuk.com[/url]

