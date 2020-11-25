Leading Healthcare Supply Chain Management Company Coldchain Technology Services Partners with Draganfly

Coldchain Technology Services Purchases an Initial

4 Vital Intelligence Assessment Units

Los Angeles, CA., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. ( DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer is pleased to announce that Coldchain Technology Services, LLC (“CTS”) is partnering with Draganfly with an initial purchase of four Vital Intelligence assessment units to implement within their customer base.

Coldchain Technology Services provides comprehensive solutions for healthcare supply chain management for multiple government and commercial clients, including the US Army, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reserve Component forces, Johnson & Johnson brands, Chicago Department of Public Health, and others.

CTS introduced rapid result COVID-19 tests at the early onset of the pandemic which provide positive results in 5 minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.

Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence assessment station and screening technology is quick and non-invasive (contactless). The stations can automatically detect elevated body temperature and, with voluntary consent, heart rate, respiratory rate and O2 saturation, all from a camera that takes seconds to capture the information. Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence platform has several delivery capabilities including an API for 3rd party developers to integrate the technology with their own apps and devices. The MSRP for the Vital Intelligence units being purchased by CTS are USD$25,000 each and are being scheduled for immediate delivery.

“The partnership between CTS and Draganfly will enable real-time vital screening to our customer base,” said Wayne Williams Founder and Executive Director of Coldchain Technology. “Their technology is a value-add to the current rapid response COVID-19 tests we offer in addition to the telehealth services we offer. Draganfly’s commitment to providing the best, most secure and accurate vital signs screening available makes them the perfect partner for our organization.”

“We worked with CTS when we installed 5 of our vital assessment technology units and distancing stations at Alabama State University as part of the “Safely Open Schools Solution”, said Cameron Chell Draganfly CEO. “We are incredibly excited to be further partnering and working with their team in an expanded role to deliver our Vital Intelligence technology.”

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge and software and systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and technology developer serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc, https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.



Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

email: [email protected]



Company Contact

Email: [email protected]



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking ‎‎‎‎information” ‎as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎and information can ‎generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎‎‎‎“may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, ‎‎“estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar ‎‎‎‎terminology. Forward-looking statements ‎and information are based on forecasts of future ‎‎‎‎results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and ‎assumptions that, while believed by ‎‎‎‎management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant ‎business, economic and ‎‎‎‎competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements ‎include, but are not ‎‎‎‎limited to, statements with respect the ‎successful use of the Vital Intelligence technology‎. Forward-‎‎‎looking statements ‎and information are ‎subject to various known and unknown risks and ‎‎‎uncertainties, many of ‎which are beyond the ability of ‎the Company to control or predict, that ‎‎‎may cause the ‎Company’s actual results, performance or ‎achievements to be materially different ‎‎‎from those ‎expressed or implied thereby, and are developed ‎based on assumptions about such ‎‎‎risks, ‎uncertainties and other factors set out here in, including but not ‎limited to: the potential ‎‎‎impact of ‎epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the ‎current outbreak of ‎‎‎the novel ‎coronavirus known as COVID-19 on the Company’s business, operations ‎and financial ‎‎‎condition, ‎the successful integration of technology, the inherent risks involved in the ‎general ‎‎‎securities ‎markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the ‎‎‎‎future; the ‎inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and ‎‎‎expenses, ‎‎currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key ‎‎‎employees and ‎other ‎related risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors“ ‎‎‎in the Company’s ‎most recent ‎filings filed with securities regulators in Canada on the SEDAR ‎‎‎website at ‎www.sedar.com. The Company ‎undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking ‎‎‎information ‎except as required by applicable law. ‎Such forward-looking information represents ‎‎‎‎managements’ best judgment based on information ‎currently available. No forward-looking ‎‎‎‎statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary ‎materially. Accordingly, readers ‎‎‎‎are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements ‎or information.‎