Verint December Events Focus on the Power of AI and Digital Transformation to Elevate Customer Experience

[url="]Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Systems+Inc.[/url] (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced the December speaker line-up that explores how companies can leverage artificial intelligence to drive innovation into their digital transformation efforts to better balance customer experience with operational efficiency.Join Verint’s Mike Biros, vice president, and David Moody, general manager, Engagement Management, as they discuss “Digital Transformation in the Era of COVID-19.” The pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation of government and impacted the way services are delivered to citizens. Attendees will learn about best practices for digital transformation that will allow citizens to receive a consistent, positive experience—no matter what channels they use to communicate.What are the most valuable contact center innovations in 2020? Where are executives deriving the most return-on-investment or realizing operational efficiencies? Technological innovations in the contact center are driving better business outcomes and creating stronger competitive advantages. Artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, speech analytics, workforce optimization, and more are all part of the discussion. Join Verint’s Kelly Koelliker, director, content marketing, for this roundtable to learn how to maximize the productivity of work-from-home employees and understand how managers can gain the visibility they need across the workforce.On December 9, Verint’s Tracy Malingo, general manager, Verint Intelligent Self-Service, delivers the keynote on the Implement Stage: “The Road to AI Success and ROI in the Enterprise is Paved in Your Data” at 12:15 p.m. ET. Attendees will learn how to unlock the power of conversational data to propel success while continuously improving, convert AI from small projects to strategic initiatives, drive intelligence across the enterprise and identify the characteristics to consider when hiring AI talent for business.Verint’s Heather Richards, vice president, product strategy and go-to-market, Knowledge Management, is participating in a panel discussion at 3:15 p.m. ET titled “Driving Innovation Through Uncertainty – How Are Tech Leaders Accelerating Digital Transformation Projects Sustainably, Inclusively, and at Scale?” The panel will discuss how to maintain an organization’s long-term vision and digitally transform in a sustainable way.On December 10, Verint’s Daniel Ziv, vice president, speech and text analytics, global product strategy, is participating in a panel discussion at 3:30 p.m. ET titled “AI-driven CX Solutions Reconnect Brands with Consumers in a Post-pandemic World.” Attendees will learn about how the pandemic has changed the way consumers engage with brands and how they perceive AI-driven CX solutions.Verint(Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligencesolutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence, [url="]www.verint.com[/url].This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2020, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, GI2, FIRSTMILE, OMNIX, WEBINT, LUMINAR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

