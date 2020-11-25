  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Identity and Access Management Provider BIO-key Presents at Imperial Capital Virtual Security Investor Conference Wednesday, December 2nd

November 25, 2020 | About: BKYI -1.16%

WALL, N.J., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. ( BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced that its Chairman & CEO Michael DePasquale will present at the 17th Annual Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 12:30 pm ET. The Conference will connect approximately 70 public and private security-focused companies with 500 key investors and business leaders. For health and safety reasons, this year’s conference will take place virtually over two days December 2-3, 2020.

Now in its 17th year, Imperial Capital’s Security Investor Conference remains the security industry’s leading investor conference, bringing together a select group of companies to present their positioning and strategic growth plans to key investors and business leaders. This virtual gathering of presenting companies and executives with institutional and private equity investors provides an opportunity to learn about companies delivering the latest in compelling security solutions across global Consumer, Enterprise and Government markets.

About Imperial Capital, LLC (www.imperialcapital.com)
Imperial Capital is a full-service investment bank offering comprehensive suite of services, including sales and trading, capital markets and restructuring, research and investment banking advisory, to institutional investors and middle market companies.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s proprietary software and hardware solutions, with industry leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

Engage with BIO-key
Facebook – Corporate:BIO-key International
Twitter – Corporate:@BIOkeyIntl
Twitter – Investors:@BIO_keyIR
StockTwits:BIO_keyIR

Investor & Media Contacts
William Jones, David Collins
Catalyst IR
212-924-9800
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODA5MTk0MSMzODQzMjA0IzIwODg0MTM=
8d36a21d-602c-45e7-8106-488b24170056

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)