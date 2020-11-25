Vivint Smart Home to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences





Bank of America 2020 Leveraged Finance Conference







Date:







Monday, November 30, 2020







Time:







12:45 p.m. Eastern Time









Imperial Capital 17th Annual Virtual Security Investor Conference







Date:







Wednesday, December 2, 2020







Time:







1:00 p.m. Eastern Time





Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, today announced that it will present and host meetings with investors at the following conferences:

Bank of America 2020 Leveraged Finance Conference
Date: Monday, November 30, 2020
Time: 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Imperial Capital 17th Annual Virtual Security Investor Conference
Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Presentations will be available via live webcast and archived on Vivint's investor relations website at http://investors.vivint.com/.

Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves approximately 1.7 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.

