Vivint Smart Home to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 25, 2020 | About: NYSE:VVNT +4.88%


Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, today announced that it will present and host meetings with investors at the following conferences:



Bank of America 2020 Leveraged Finance Conference



Date:



Monday, November 30, 2020



Time:



12:45 p.m. Eastern Time



Imperial Capital 17th Annual Virtual Security Investor Conference



Date:



Wednesday, December 2, 2020



Time:



1:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Presentations will be available via live webcast and archived on Vivint’s investor relations website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.vivint.com%2F[/url].



About the Company



Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves approximately 1.7 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivint.com[/url].



Source: Vivint Smart Home, Inc.



VVNT-E

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005436/en/


