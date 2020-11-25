  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of December 2020, January and February 2021

November 25, 2020 | About: NYSE:PAI -0.39% NYSE:WEA +0.22%


Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of December 2020, January, and February 2021.



The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:



Month



Record Date



Ex-Dividend Date



Payable Date



December



12/23/2020



12/22/2020



12/31/2020



January



1/22/2021



1/21/2021



2/1/2021



February



2/19/2021



2/18/2021



3/1/2021



Ticker



Fund Name



Month



Amount







TYPE



Change from Previous Distribution



PAI



Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc.



December



$0.04650



Income



-











January



$0.04650







Income















February



$0.04650







Income







WEA



Western Asset Premier Bond Fund



December



$0.06600



Income



-











January



$0.06600







Income















February



$0.06600







Income







This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Trustees. In early 2021 and early 2022, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).



On July 31, 2020, Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”) acquired Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”) in an all-cash transaction. As a result of the transaction, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, previously a wholly owned-subsidiary of Legg Mason, became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources.



For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ web site at [url="]www.lmcef.com[/url]. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.



Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.



Source: Franklin Templeton

