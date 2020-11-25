Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of December 2020, January and February 2021





Month







Record Date







Ex-Dividend Date







Payable Date







December







12/23/2020







12/22/2020







12/31/2020







January







1/22/2021







1/21/2021







2/1/2021







February







2/19/2021







2/18/2021







3/1/2021









Ticker







Fund Name







Month







Amount















TYPE







Change from Previous Distribution







PAI







Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc.







December







$0.04650







Income







-























January







$0.04650















Income































February







$0.04650















Income















WEA







Western Asset Premier Bond Fund







December







$0.06600







Income







-























January







$0.06600















Income































February







$0.06600















Income













Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of December 2020, January, and February 2021.The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Trustees. In early 2021 and early 2022, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).On July 31, 2020, Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”) acquired Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”) in an all-cash transaction. As a result of the transaction, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, previously a wholly owned-subsidiary of Legg Mason, became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources.For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ web site at [url="]www.lmcef.com[/url]. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.Category: Distribution RelatedSource: Franklin Templeton

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005502/en/