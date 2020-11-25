Henry Schein Announces Virtual Presence at Greater New York Dental Meeting Focused on 3D Imaging, 3D Printing, and CAD/CAM Solutions











Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced its virtual presence at the Greater New York Dental Meeting (GNYDM), featuring dedicated booths for 3D imaging, 3D printing, and CAD/CAM solutions.In lieu of a physical event as a result of COVID-19, visitors to Henry Schein’s seven virtual booths can explore product information, educational offerings, and industry thought-leadership events. The Henry Schein virtual experience will include an expanded portfolio of solutions including teledentistry solutions, modified practice design, and dedicated booths.From November 27 through December 2, attendees can explore the Company’s offerings by visiting a dedicated [url="]Greater+New+York+Dental+Meeting[/url] page on Henry Schein’s website, and interact with representatives at the following virtual booths:“Every year, the Greater New York Dental Meeting gathers thousands of attendees to experience the latest innovations in dentistry, learn new techniques, and explore opportunities with education courses,” said AJ Caffentzis, President, U.S. Dental Distribution, Henry Schein. “While this year’s meeting is virtual, attendees can continue to rely on Henry Schein to deliver the best possible trade show experience, providing a comprehensive look at our innovative portfolio of solutions, a rich lineup of education courses, and engaging conversations with key industry leaders.”Henry Schein is committed to providing education, integration, and support that customers can rely on to run an efficient, successful practice. Henry Schein and its supplier partners will host a series of virtual presentations and webinars showcasing the choice of innovative, scalable digital technologies as well as business solutions that can be effectively integrated with the clinical workflow. Featured presentations include:“Diagnostic testing is a value-added service that dentists can provide to their patients as well as implement to help maintain a safer workplace for themselves and their staff,” said Dominick Gallo, Vice President of Process Excellence for Henry Schein Dental. “Henry Schein is making available both rapid point of care and lab-based molecular and antigen testing solutions to dental professionals. We are actively working to support dental practices in becoming licensed diagnostic labs, which will enable dentists to perform tests to address the immediate pandemic as well as the long-term need for the integration of oral health and total health.”In additionHenry Schein will broadcast [url="]%23scheinchats[/url], the Company’s signature social media series available on Facebook that will offer engaging conversations with perspectives from oral health professionals and industry-leading supplier partners. The GNYDM #scheinchat lineup will include:Visit [url="]www.henryscheindental.com%2Fgnydm[/url] for details on the business solutions and integrated technologies available to help dental practitioners operate a productive practice, attain business goals, and assist in the delivery of quality patient care.Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 19,000 [url="]Team+Schein+Members[/url] worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based [url="]dental[/url] and [url="]medical[/url] practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support [url="]dental+laboratories[/url], [url="]government+and+institutional+health+care+clinics[/url], as well as other alternate care sites.Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries. The Company's sales from continuing operations reached $10.0 billion in 2019, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 13 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.For more information, visit Henry Schein at [url="]www.henryschein.com[/url], [url="]Facebook.com%2FHenrySchein[/url], and [url="]%40HenrySchein+on+Twitter[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005452/en/