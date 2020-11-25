Irving Resources Commences Trading on the OTCQX

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV; OTCQX: IRVRF) (“Irving” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now quoted for trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol of IRVRF. The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 11,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on OTCQX is expected to enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. Irving's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol IRV.



“Irving Resources is delighted to be able to increase our presence in the US market by joining the OTCQX Best Market. American investors now have ready access to invest in the most exciting gold exploration company operating in Japan,” commented Akiko Levinson, CEO and a director of Irving.

Irving is also seeking Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility for its common shares. DTC manages electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies across the United States.



About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, a Project Venture Agreement with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC). JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website: www.IRVresources.com.

Akiko Levinson,

President, CEO & Director

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.