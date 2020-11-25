  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Principal Names Alfredo Rivera to Board of Directors

November 25, 2020 | About: NAS:PFG


Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) today elected Alfredo Rivera, President of the North America Operating Unit at The Coca-Cola Company, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.



“Alfredo is a seasoned executive who brings more than 35 years of strategic, global business experience and proven leadership to our Board,” said Dan Houston, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Principal®. “He helped lead Coca-Cola to new levels of success with recognized strategic and inspirational leadership to achieve sustainable growth. This is the perspective and fortitude we need to help guide us as we continue to evolve our operations as a global financial services organization.”



Rivera joined Coca-Cola in 1985 and has held multiple leadership roles across Latin America before assuming his current position, where he has helped to drive the company’s transformation, enabled by a globally-networked organization. His track record includes building a strong and diverse pipeline for leadership, including helping the Latin American operation to achieve gender balance among its business unit presidents in 2020.



Rivera holds a bachelor's degree in history and a master’s in business administration from the University of Southern Mississippi and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. He serves on the board of directors for the American Beverage Association, Coca-Cola HBC and fairlife, LLC.



About Principal®



Principal helps people and companies around the world build, protect and advance their financial well-being through retirement, insurance and asset management solutions that fit their lives. Our employees are passionate about helping clients of all income and portfolio sizes achieve their goals – offering innovative ideas, investment expertise and real-life solutions to make financial progress possible. To find out more, visit us at [url="]principal.com[/url].



Principal, Principal and symbol design and Principal Financial Group are trademarks and service marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., a member of the Principal Financial Group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005391/en/


