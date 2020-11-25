Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of September 30, 2020

Current Q Previous Q Prior Yr Q September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Total Assets (a)



$ 213,779,457







$ 216,627,941







$ 309,828,381



Total Net Assets (a)



$ 157,186,901







$ 154,704,453







$ 208,902,848



NAV Per Share of Common Stock (b)



$ 14.25







$ 14.08







$ 19.90



Market Price Per Share



$ 13.12







$ 14.67







$ 21.76



Premium / (Discount)



(7.93)%







4.19%







9.35%



Outstanding Shares



11,027,114







10,984,078







10,497,211



Total Net Investment Income (c)



$ 3,092,974







$ 3,050,962







$ 4,095,318



Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c)



$ 2,503,131







$ 18,546,705







$ 3,139,574



Net Increase/(Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c)



$ 5,596,105







$ 21,597,667







$ 7,234,892



Earnings per Common Share Outstanding Total Net Investment Income (c)



$ 0.28







$ 0.28







$ 0.39



Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c)



$ 0.23







$ 1.69







$ 0.30



Net Increase/(Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c)



$ 0.51







$ 1.97







$ 0.69



Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (d)



$ (14,470,415)







$ (13,511,773)







$ (4,835,080)



Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income Per Share (d)



$ (1.31)







$ (1.23)







$ (0.46)



Loan Outstanding (d)



$ 45,000,000







$ 60,000,000







$ 98,000,000



Reverse Repurchase Agreements (d)



$ 9,883,000







$ -







$ -









Footnotes:







(a)







The difference between total assets and total net assets is due primarily to the Fund’s use of borrowings; total net assets do not include borrowings.







(b)







NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above.







(c)







For the quarter indicated.







(d)







As of the period indicated above.





The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at [url="]www.sec.gov[/url]. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: DMO) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of September 30, 2020.This financial data is unaudited.On July 31, 2020, Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”) acquired Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”) in an all-cash transaction. As a result of the transaction, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, previously a wholly owned-subsidiary of Legg Mason, became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources.Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc., a non-diversified, limited term, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company (“Western Asset”), an affiliate of the investment manager.For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at [url="]www.lmcef.com[/url]. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.Category: FinancialsSource: Franklin Templeton

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005514/en/