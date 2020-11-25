Tikcro Technologies Announces 2020 Annual General Meeting

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: TIKRF) today announced that its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Israel time), at the office of Goldfarb Seligman & Co., 98 Yigal Alon Street, Tel Aviv, Israel. The record date for the meeting is November 27, 2020.

The agenda of the meeting is as follows:



1) To reelect Izhak Tamir, Eric Paneth and Dr. Dror Melamed to the Board of Directors;

2) To amend the compensation policy for officers and directors;

3) To reappoint Somekh Chaikin, a member firm of KPMG International, as independent auditors; and

4) To consider the 2019 financial statements.

Items 1 and 3 require the approval of a simple majority of the shares voted on the matter. Item 2 requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the shares present, in person or by proxy, and voting on the matter, provided that either (i) at least a majority of the shares of non-controlling shareholders or shareholders who do not have a personal interest in the resolution are voted in favor of the proposal or (ii) the total number of shares among the shareholders described in section (i) above voted against the proposal does not exceed two percent of the outstanding voting power in the Company. Item 4 will not involve a vote of the shareholders.

Tikcro will send its shareholders of record a proxy statement describing the various matters to be voted upon at the meeting, along with a proxy card enabling them to indicate their vote on each matter.

About Tikcro Technologies:

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: TIKRF) has developed certain antibodies selected and verified in pre-clinical trials with a focus on antibodies targeting immune modulator pathways for cancer treatment. For more information, visit Tikcro's website at www.tikcro.com.

