Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AKER, EMIS, HDS, IPHI, PNM, TGC, GV and UROV

November 25, 2020 | About: NAS:AKER -1.6% NAS:HDS +0.02% NAS:IPHI -0.01% NAS:UROV -0.68% AMEX:GV -0.14% NYSE:PN +0%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: AKER)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of AKER and MYMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

If you are a AKER investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (Other OTC: EMIS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EMIS to Novo Nordisk A/S for $7.82 per share..

If you are a EMIS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HDS to The Home Depot, Inc. for $56.00 per share.

If you are a HDS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IPHI to Marvell Technology Group for 2.323 Marvell shares and $66.00 in cash.

If you are a IPHI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PNM to Avangrid, Inc. for $50.30 per share.

If you are a PNM investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE: TGC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with TGC's agreement to merge with Riley Exploration – Permian, LLC.

If you are a TGC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE: GV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GV to an affiliate of First Reserve for $7.00 per share.

If you are a GV investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of UROV to Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. for $16.25 per share..

If you are a UROV investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-aker-emis-hds-iphi-pnm-tgc-gv-and-urov-301180368.html

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm


