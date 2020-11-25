  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Edgewell Personal Care Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 25, 2020 | About: NYSE:EPC +1.66%

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 25, 2020

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences. The events will include webcast presentations by Rod Little, Edgewell's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Sullivan, Edgewell's Chief Financial Officer.

Edgewell Personal Care Company logo (PRNewsFoto/Edgewell Personal Care Company)

Bank of America 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference


Presenter: Dan Sullivan, CFO


December 1, 2020 at 8:15 AM ET



Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference


Presenters: Rod Little, President and CEO and Dan Sullivan, CFO


December 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET.

All interested parties may access a live webcast of these events at www.edgewell.com, under "Investors," and "News and Events" tabs or by using the following link:

http://ir.edgewell.com/news-and-events/events.

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available at www.edgewell.com.

About Edgewell

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 5,800 employees worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edgewell-personal-care-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301180233.html

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care Company


