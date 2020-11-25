  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
IDT Corporation to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

November 25, 2020

PR Newswire

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 25, 2020

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech, cloud and traditional communications services, has scheduled its report of financial and operational results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2021 (the three months ended October 31, 2020) on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

IDT Corporation: www.idt.net (PRNewsfoto/IDT Corporation)

IDT's earnings release will be issued and posted on the IDT investor relations website (https://www.idt.net/investors-and-media) at approximately 4:30 PM Eastern.

IDT will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:30 PM Eastern with management's discussion of results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors.

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial toll-free 1-888-348-8417 (from US) or 1-412-902-4243 (international) and request the IDT Corporation call.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through December 10, 2020. To access the call replay, dial toll free 1-844-512-2921 (from US) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and provide this replay number: 10149919. A replay will also be accessible via streaming audio at the IDT investor relations website.

About IDT Corporation:
IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech, cloud and traditional communications services. Our fintech businesses include BOSS Revolution® Money Transfer, an international remittance and financial services provider, and National Retail Solutions®, operator of a nationwide point-of-sale retail network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data and ancillary services. net2phone provides cloud communications and collaboration solutions for businesses and organizations. IDT's traditional communications platform offerings include international long-distance calling, mobile top-up and wholesale telecom services.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idt-corporation-to-report-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-results-301180670.html

SOURCE IDT Corporation


