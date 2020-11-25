Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ARA, BBIO, BMCH, BLDR, CIT, EV, EIDX, NAV, STND and WTRE

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ARA to affiliates of Nautic Partners for $11.50 per share.

If you are ARA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMCH) - Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BMCH to BLDR.

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CIT to First Citizens BancShares, Inc. for 0.0620 shares of First Citizens class A common stock per share.

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EV to Morgan Stanley.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) - BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EIDX to BBIO for approximately $73.26 per share.

Navistar International Corporation (NASDAQ: NAV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NAV to Traton SE for $44.50 per share.

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: STND)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of STND to Dollar Mutual Bancorp.

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WTRE to Arch Capital Group Ltd. for $31.10 per share.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-ara-bbio-bmch-bldr-cit-ev-eidx-nav-stnd-and-wtre-301180367.html

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm