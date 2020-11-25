Alfa Laval's Capital Markets Day - the growth journey ahead

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval today hosted its 2020 Capital Markets Day. Presenters Tom Erixon, President and CEO, and Jan Allde, CFO, focused on the group transformation and growth journey, with a particular emphasis on long-term growth driven by global mega trends such as energy efficiency, water scarcity and sustainability.

The presentation by Jan Allde started by taking a deep-dive into Alfa Laval's three divisions. He elaborated on specific growth areas within each division and how Alfa Laval is well positioned to capture the opportunities ahead both from an industry and technological perspective.

Tom Erixon laid out Alfa Laval's strategic positioning to capture the long-term growth opportunities driven by a number of global mega trends. Alfa Laval is today the market leader in its core technologies and the innovative strength was showcased by several important product launches and the ambition to further improve the share of sales deriving from products launched in the last five years. Furthermore, Tom Erixon presented how Alfa Laval is addressing the need for more environmentally friendly and energy efficient solutions and how the company is taking action to get closer to zero emission.

The day was concluded by an open Q&A session with Tom Erixon and Jan Allde.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

