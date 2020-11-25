Fluidigm Corp (FLDM) President & CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite Sold $514,009 of Shares

President & CEO of Fluidigm Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen Christopher Linthwaite (insider trades) sold 84,820 shares of FLDM on 11/23/2020 at an average price of $6.06 a share. The total sale was $514,009.

Fluidigm Corp creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life-science tools focused on the exploration and analysis of single cells, as well as the industrial application of genomics, based upon microfluidics and mass cytometry technologies. Fluidigm Corp has a market cap of $427.660 million; its shares were traded at around $5.77 with and P/S ratio of 3.26. Fluidigm Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Fluidigm Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

