Buckle Inc (BKE) EVP STORES Kari G Smith Sold $1.1 million of Shares

November 25, 2020 | About: BKE +1.07%

EVP STORES of Buckle Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kari G Smith (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of BKE on 11/23/2020 at an average price of $28.21 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Buckle, Inc. is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion conscious young men and women. It operates 468 stores located in 44 states throughout the continental United States. Buckle Inc has a market cap of $1.41 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.51 with a P/E ratio of 12.51 and P/S ratio of 1.64. The dividend yield of Buckle Inc stocks is 2.10%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Buckle Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Karen B Rhoads sold 20,000 shares of BKE stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $28.23. The price of the stock has increased by 0.99% since.
  • EVP STORES Kari G Smith sold 40,000 shares of BKE stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $28.21. The price of the stock has increased by 1.06% since.
  • Director James E Shada sold 20,000 shares of BKE stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $28.15. The price of the stock has increased by 1.28% since.

