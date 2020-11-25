IEC Announces OTCMarkets Corporate Update

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / International Endeavors Corporation "IEC" (OTC PINK:IDVV) today announced the following corporate update to its shareholders.

IEC would like to inform its shareholders that it has started the process to go current with OTCMarkets. We currently have added filings through June 2020 and expect September 2020 to be filed by November 27th. Our filings are currently being reviewed by corporate counsel so that next week we can file the required attorney letter to allow OTCMarkets to review our filings and hopefully be moved to the Current Information tier by mid December.

Bill Martin, Vice President stated "We are accomplishing our goals to add to shareholder value. IEC being transparent with its shareholders, and moving up to current information is a very important part of the process. Being current will enable IEC to enter additional acquisitions and partnerships to grow the company and its value."

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/IDVV/disclosure

In other company updates the company would like to inform its shareholders that it has started updating and will continue to update its website www.internationalendeavorscorp.com

About International Endeavors Corporation (OTC:IDVV)

International Endeavors Corporation is engaged in locating and acquiring established companies, brands, and technologies in both the hospitality and green energy sector. The company also has a real estate portfolio that includes commercial property, agricultural land, and buildings.

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. International Endeavors Corporation (IDVV) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Bill Martin, Vice President

Phone: 1-619-343-3199

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: International Endeavors Corporation, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: