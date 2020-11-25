  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

November 25, 2020 | About: NAS:NXGN +4.2%


[url="]NextGen+Healthcare%2C+Inc.[/url] (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Rusty Frantz, and Chief Financial Officer, Jamie Arnold, will participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, including a fireside chat presentation and one-on-one meetings with investors, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. A recording of the fireside chat will be available at [url="]investor.nextgen.com[/url].



About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.



NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and oral health providers in their journeys to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at [url="]nextgen.com[/url], and follow us on [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url], [url="]YouTube[/url] and [url="]Instagram[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005823/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)