Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Reject Mr. Barnhill's Attempt to Change Majority of TESSCO Board

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, today commented on reports issued by Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) and Glass Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) regarding Robert B. Barnhill, Jr.’s consent solicitation.





We are pleased that both ISS and Glass Lewis have rejected Mr. Barnhill’s desire to regain undue and excessive influence over TESSCO and its Board by replacing a majority of TESSCO directors with Mr. Barnhill’s hand-picked nominees. Both firms recognize that our thoughtful and deliberate Board refreshment process has led to the addition of highly qualified directors – five new directors in the last three years – and that replacing a majority of directors at this time is not in the best interests of shareholders.









Notably, both independent research firms concluded that only two of Mr. Barnhill’s nominees should be supported by shareholders. Neither firm recommended that shareholders provide Mr. Barnhill with the majority position on the Board he seeks.









Both ISS and Glass Lewis recommended a Board composition that is consistent with the settlement proposal made by TESSCO on Monday, November 23. That proposal would result in a Board comprising Mr. Barnhill and two of his candidates, TESSCO’s Chief Executive Officer, Sandip Mukerjee, the three directors who were added to the TESSCO Board in 2020 and Paul Gaffney, an independent director added to the TESSCO Board in June 2018.









The Board of TESSCO encourages Mr. Barnhill to accept this proposal, and the recommendations of these leading corporate governance research firms, rather than overreach and seek more influence by continuing the consent solicitation campaign. TESSCO stands ready to negotiate the terms of a mutually agreeable pact to end the distraction and expense of Mr. Barnhill’s consent solicitation.









As stated in its November 18, 2020 report, ISS acknowledges1:









“Barnhill's record when running the company as CEO and as its chairman does not warrant supporting his attempt to gain a majority position on the board.”









“The dissident's plan appears similar to the current plan presented by the board and management, and as such, does not warrant a majority position on the board for Barnhill.”









“Still, the company's TSR showed sharp declines over the last two years of Barnhill's tenure as CEO, and the legacy issues that have plagued the company, including its reliance on Tier 1 public carriers, antiquated IT and inventory management systems…”









Glass Lewis states in its November 24, 2020, report1:









“…the Barnhill Participants have not articulated a significantly different strategy for TESSCO than that put forth by the board and management team. Indeed, we find that management's articulation of the current status of the Company's business and its strategy going forward is more coherent than what is presented in the Barnhill Participants' materials.”









“Given his apparent close ties to Mr. Barnhill, we don't consider Mr. Diercksen to be an ideal choice for the TESSCO board at this time of company transformation and transition in leadership, despite his significant experience in the telecom sector.”









“…we do not find cause for Mr. Gaffney's removal given that he has served on the TESSCO board for only two years and played an important role in chairing the Company's CEO succession process which led to the appointment of Mr. Mukerjee, who continues to have the unanimous support of the current directors, including Mr. Barnhill.”









Mr. Barnhill is seeking outsized influence over the Board and the future direction of TESSCO. As both ISS and Glass Lewis noted, however, Mr. Barnhill’s track record does not warrant shareholders giving him such influence.









TESSCO urges you to support the TESSCO settlement proposal and the Company’s Board by signing, dating and returning the enclosed GREEN Consent Revocation Card TODAY.









About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)







TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. TESSCO supplies more than 46,000 products from 350 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. TESSCO is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit [url="]www.TESSCO.com[/url].







