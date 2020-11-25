  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Citigroup CFO Mark Mason to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2020 U.S. Financial Services Conference

November 25, 2020 | About: NYSE:C +0%


Mark Mason, Chief Financial Officer of Citigroup, will present at the Goldman Sachs 2020 U.S. Financial Services Conference held virtually on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The presentation is expected to begin at approximately 3:20 p.m. (Eastern). A live webcast will be available at [url="]www.citigroup.com%2Fciti%2Finvestor[/url]. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.



Citi



Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.



Additional information may be found at [url="]www.citigroup.com[/url] | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: [url="]www.youtube.com%2Fciti[/url] | Blog: [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fblog.citigroup.com[/url] | Facebook: [url="]www.facebook.com%2Fciti[/url] | LinkedIn: [url="]www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fciti[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005796/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)