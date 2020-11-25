  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
General Dynamics Information Technology Awarded $241 Million Multi-Cloud Contract by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

November 25, 2020 | About: NYSE:GD -1.06%

GDIT selected to evolve one of the largest public clouds in the federal government

PR Newswire

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 25, 2020

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:NYSE:GD), announced today it has been awarded a new contract by the Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to provide cloud services and software tools. The Cloud Products and Tool (CPT) task order holds a total estimated value of $241 million, on a one-year base period with three one-year options.

GDIT announced today it has been awarded a new contract by the Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide cloud services and software tools.

GDIT will procure cloud services and implement a mature multi-cloud environment designed to deliver critical healthcare services to tens of millions of Americans through applications such as Medicare.gov and Healthcare.gov. CMS operates one of the largest public clouds in the federal government, and the new instances procured under CPT will include Amazon Web Services public cloud and GovCloud, and Microsoft Azure Government.

"We look forward to continuing our 40-year partnership with CMS and providing innovative and cost efficient delivery of cloud services," said GDIT president, Amy Gilliland.

Through CPT, GDIT will deliver increased value to CMS by accelerating the procurement and implementation of cloud services, professional services, cloud training, tools and software, in addition to simplifying the financial management of cloud assets.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; IT services; C4ISR solutions; and shipbuilding and ship repair. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2019. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-information-technology-awarded-241-million-multi-cloud-contract-by-centers-for-medicare-and-medicaid-services-301180687.html

SOURCE General Dynamics Information Technology


