Storm Relief: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage across Metro Dallas

PR Newswire
DALLAS, Nov. 25, 2020
DALLAS, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering its 30 days of free self-storage disaster relief program to residents affected by the severe storms and tornado that slammed the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex on Tuesday night.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with NAS:UHAL. Click here to check it out.
- NAS:UHAL 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NAS:UHAL
- Peter Lynch Chart of NAS:UHAL
Buildings in Arlington collapsed and at least three apartment complexes were destroyed. The storms moved through north Texas at high speeds wreaking havoc.
"The damage from these storms are widespread and significant," said Norman White, U-Haul Company of Fort Worth president. "As people begin the clean-up process, we want to offer them a secure place to store their belongings at no cost for one month. It's the least we can do to help our neighbors leading up to Thanksgiving."
Seven U-Haul Companies have made 57 self-storage facilities available to help. People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location (alphabetized by city):
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Abilene
826 S. Clack St.
Abilene, TX 79605
(325) 698-0830
U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Amarillo
2100 SW 6th Ave.
Amarillo, TX 79106
(806) 373-4488
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Amarillo
5316 Canyon Drive
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 353-7421
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Arlington
2315 W. Division
Arlington, TX 76012
(817) 277-1157
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Collins & Green
2729 N. Collins St.
Arlington, TX 76006
(817) 461-1080
U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Arlington
2901 E. Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76010
(682) 200-1090
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Addison
2735 E. Belt Line Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
(972) 416-9215
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Carrollton
1682 S. Interstate 35E
Carrollton, TX 75006
(972) 242-5179
U-Haul Storage at Country Club - Carrollton
2220 Country Club Drive
Carrollton, TX 75006
(972) 418-5677
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cedar Hill
1050 KCK Way
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
(972) 293-1155
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Central & Midpark
13637 N. Central Expy.
Dallas, TX 75240
(972) 669-7955
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Greenville Ave.
7043 Greenville Ave.
Dallas, TX 75231
(214) 691-7311
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Harry Hines Blvd.
11061 Harry Hines Blvd.
Dallas, TX 75229
(972) 247-1724
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Northwest Highway
9929 Harry Hines Blvd.
Dallas, TX 75220
(214) 351-6483
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Red Bird Lane
5409 S. Westmoreland Road
Dallas, TX 75237
(214) 339-1179
U-Haul Moving & Storage at S. Westmoreland Road
3165 S. Westmoreland Road
Dallas, TX 75233
(214) 333-2168
U-Haul Moving & Storage at W. Kingsley Road
11383 Amanda Lane
Dallas, TX 75238
(214) 340-4331
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Denton
164 N. I35 E.
Denton, TX 76205
(940) 382-5352
U-Haul Moving & Storage of DeSoto
1245 S. I-35
DeSoto, TX 75115
(972) 230-1337
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Duncanville
1022 S Cedar Ridge Drive
Duncanville, TX 75137
(972) 780-8980
U-Haul Moving & Storage of E. Fort Worth at 820 & I-30
1101 E. Loop 820
Fort Worth, TX 76120
(817) 446-1292
U-Haul Moving & Storage at E. Lancaster
5032 E. Lancaster
Fort Worth, TX 76103
(817) 534-0072
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hulen
7225 S. Hulen St.
Fort Worth, TX 76133
(817) 294-7972
U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-35 & Berry St.
2936 S. Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76104
(817) 921-3024
U-Haul Moving & Storage of S. Fort Worth - Altamesa
3019 Altamesa Blvd.
Fort Worth, TX 76133
(817) 294-7617
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westside
1000 Alta Mere Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
(817) 246-4601
U-Haul Moving & Storage at LBJ Freeway - Garland
12215 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway
Garland, TX 75041
(972) 271-9556
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Downtown Main St.
1117 E. Main St.
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
(972) 262-5116
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Grand Prairie
2455 Tarrant Road
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
(972) 988-3661
U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-20 & 360
3020 I-20 W.
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
(972) 623-3575
U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-30 MacArthur
920 S MacArthur Blvd.
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
(972) 269-4014
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Grapevine
3501 William D Tate Ave.
Grapevine, TX 76051
(817) 416-6430
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Haltom City E.
5201 Denton Hwy.
Haltom City, TX 76148
(817) 581-4546
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Irving
2630 W. Irving Blvd.
Irving, TX 75061
(972) 790-4672
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Justin
16300 FM 156 S.
Justin, TX 76247
(940) 242-6531
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Lewisville
811 E. State Hwy. 121 Business
Lewisville, TX 75057
(972) 420-1211
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lewisville
525 N. Stemmons Frwy.
Lewisville, TX 75067
(972) 353-2116
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lubbock
1613 34th St.
Lubbock, TX 79411
(806) 762-0307
U-Haul Moving & Storage of East McKinney
1400 N. McDonald St.
McKinney, TX 75071
(972) 548-5035
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West McKinney
10061 W. University Drive
McKinney, TX 75071
(972) 548-1699
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Midland
2803 W. Wall St.
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 697-3273
U-Haul Moving & Storage of N. Richland Hills
8221 Blvd. 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
(817) 656-2005
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Rufe Snow
6550 Browning Drive
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
(817) 577-1732
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Country Club
3463 Billy Hext Road
Odessa, TX 79765
(432) 366-4422
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South East Odessa
6190 Cargo Road
Odessa, TX 79762
(432) 614-9358
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Odessa-University & Kermit Hwy.
1010 W. University
Odessa, TX 79764
(432) 272-6928
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Alma-Plano
3401 Alma Drive
Plano, TX 75023
(972) 516-1018
U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Plano
1100 Los Rios
Plano, TX 75074
(972) 578-0698
U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Plano
2560 Kathryn Lane
Plano, TX 75025
(972) 396-0983
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Plano Allen
3901 N. Central Expy.
Plano, TX 75023
(972) 424-0815
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Plano
4101 W Plano Pkwy.
Plano, TX 75093
(972) 985-6004
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Willow Bend
1501 Dallas Pkwy.
Plano, TX 75093
(972) 735-0670
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Frisco Prosper
1566 U.S. Hwy. 380 W.
Prosper, TX 75078
(972) 347-9713
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Richardson
412 N. Central Expwy.
Richardson, TX 75080
(972) 234-1343
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Roanoke
1600 Mesa Butte Ct.
Roanoke, TX 76262
(817) 491-1114
U-Haul Moving & Storage of San Angelo
1330 S. Koenigheim St.
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 655-0595
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Wichita Falls
2817 Kell Blvd.
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 696-1331
In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.
As an essential service provider, U-Haul is open to meet the needs of its communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
About U-HAUL
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 774,000 rentable storage units and 66.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.
Contact:
Andrea Batchelor
Jeff Lockridge
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: 602-263-6981
Website: uhaul.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/storm-relief-u-haul-offers-30-days-free-storage-across-metro-dallas-301180730.html
SOURCE U-Haul