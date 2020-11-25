Townsquare to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare," the "Company," or "our") announced today that Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, and Stuart Rosenstein, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on Monday, November 30, 2020 and Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Bill Wilson's presentation will begin at approximately 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 30, 2020. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the equity investor relations page of Townsquare's website at http://www.townsquaremedia.com. Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a radio, digital media, entertainment and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on being the premier local advertising and marketing solutions platform in small and mid-sized markets across the U.S. Our assets include 322 radio stations and more than 330 local websites in 67 U.S. markets, a digital marketing solutions company (Townsquare Interactive) serving approximately 21,900 small to medium sized businesses, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising platform (Townsquare Ignite) and numerous local live events each year. Our brands include local media assets such as WYRK, KLAQ, K2 and NJ101.5; iconic local and regional events such as WYRK's Taste of Country, the Boise Music Festival, the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival and Taste of Fort Collins; and leading tastemaker music and entertainment websites such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com , www.townsquareinteractive.com , and www.townsquareignite.com .

