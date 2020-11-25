  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Spanish Broadcasting System Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call

November 25, 2020 | About: OTCPK:SBSAA -9.68%

PR Newswire

MIAMI, Nov. 25, 2020

MIAMI, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTC Pink: SBSAA) (the "Company") announced that it will post its third quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, November 30, 2020. The quarterly earnings release and reporting package will be available on the Company's website, at https://www.spanishbroadcasting.com/investor-relations/quarterly-reports by close of business on Monday, November 30, 2020.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast can be found on the Company's website at http://www.spanishbroadcasting.com/webcasts-presentations. A replay of the webcast will also be available at http://www.spanishbroadcasting.com/webcasts-presentations for fourteen days.

You may also access via teleconference by dialing 412-317-5441 ten minutes prior to its scheduled start time. There will also be a replay available through Wednesday, December 16, 2020 which can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S) or 412-317-0088 (Int'l), passcode: 10150088.

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) owns and operates radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico, airing the Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Urbano format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform of over 300 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a network television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, produces a nationwide roster of live concerts and events, and owns a stable of digital properties, including La Musica, a mobile app providing Latino-focused audio and video streaming content and HitzMaker, a new-talent destination for aspiring artists. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

Contacts:






Analysts and Investors


Analysts, Investors or Media

José I. Molina


Brad Edwards

Chief Financial Officer


The Plunkett Group

(305) 441-6901


(212) 739-6740

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spanish-broadcasting-system-schedules-third-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301180689.html

SOURCE Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)