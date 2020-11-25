City Holding Co (CHCO) President & CEO Charles R Hageboeck Sold $903,212 of Shares

President & CEO of City Holding Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Charles R Hageboeck (insider trades) sold 12,940 shares of CHCO on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $69.8 a share. The total sale was $903,212.

City Holding Co, through its subsidiary, provides banking, trust and investment management and other financial solutions. It provides commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage banking and wealth management and trust services. City Holding Co has a market cap of $1.09 billion; its shares were traded at around $68.89 with a P/E ratio of 12.47 and P/S ratio of 4.74. The dividend yield of City Holding Co stocks is 3.31%. GuruFocus rated City Holding Co the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with City Holding Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP Retail Banking Craig G Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of CHCO stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $67.88. The price of the stock has increased by 1.49% since.

